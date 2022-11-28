Yucatan will seek to set a new Guinness World Record for spaces with universal accessibility for people with disabilities

The event will be called “The Greatest Lesson in Disability Awareness” and will seek to achieve the largest number of people with disabilities attending a massive event at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center.

Yucatan will seek to set a new Guinness World Record, “The greatest lesson in disability awareness” with the largest number of people with disabilities in attendance ever at a mass event, thanks to the universal accessibility policies promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to transform Yucatan into an increasingly inclusive state with accessible infrastructure for all.

In the framework of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on December 3, the State Government will be placed as a world reference in terms of inclusion by demonstrating that it will be possible to have a massive event with decent spaces for people with disabilities and, thus, inspire other establishments, where it is expected the arrival of at least 250 people with disabilities with projection to reach up to 600.

The event will be held at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center, a space that has been transformed not only to host international events, such as last year’s Tianguis Turístico, but has undergone several modifications that make this building an inclusive and dignified space for people with disabilities, which makes the possibility of the entity achieving this new record a reality.

In order for the entity to make history, modifications were made in the Siglo XXI Cinemas to turn this recreational space into an accessible place for everyone, for which ramps were built in the 6 theaters, the bathrooms were adapted for wheelchair users, the box office and sweet counter were made with lower height for the attention of people in wheelchairs or short stature, the construction of more than 400 linear meters of tactile route and design and installation of haptic map for people with visual disabilities.

Similarly, the production of descriptive videos with images, audio, Mexican Sign Language for the ticket office and sweet shop to serve people with visual and hearing disabilities, the installation of signage with pictograms and Braille system, program design for an accessible menu for hearing and psychosocial disabilities, the placement of QR codes to access an accessible menu on the Cultur website, which by activating the phones in accessible mode when touching the image, the device reads all the menu items offered, and alternative text was enabled on Facebook for both the box office and the candy shop.

Also, the installation of a new stop that connects with the tactile route for people with visual disabilities, a Mexican Sign Language (LSM) interpreter will be present, 45 special hearing aids were acquired for people with autism and the movie that will be screened has subtitles and descriptive text.

All these changes were made under the supervision of architect Janett Jiménez Santos, accessibility consultant based on human rights, usability, safety and sustainability, focused on the inclusive design of buildings, public spaces and public transportation to improve people’s mobility, in compliance with Mexican Official Standards.

These efforts of the State Government contribute to the fact that if someone wants to break this new record, they will have to follow the same parameters and modifications to public spaces following the example of Yucatan, so that more people with disabilities will benefit.

The program includes a 30-minute timed talk, after which the participants will go to the movie theaters to watch for free the film “The Pink Lagoon”, which stars a success story of people with intellectual disabilities, as part of the “Reel Abilities” Festival in Mexico City, the local edition of the most important film festival on this topic in the United States.

It should be noted that the Record attempt begins with the counting of the people when they enter the Convention Center and concludes when the film ends. Afterwards, a count of possible desertions or disqualifications is made, the Guinness World Record adjudicator receives the evidence such as declarations from witnesses and viewers, final count, among others, and after reviewing them, the declaration is made if Yucatan imposes a new Record. The event will have the presence of special witnesses, accessibility experts and the Guinness World Record adjudicator to fulfill the requirements.

Participants may be people with visual, motor, hearing, psychosocial and intellectual disabilities, so those interested in being part of this record can register on the website https://cinessigloxxi.com/eventos or on the Cultur platform.

