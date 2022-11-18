Yucatan Weather November 18: cold front leaves a northerly event

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma issued his weather forecast for Yucatan, which states that there will be an unstable environment with heavy rains and a northerly event due to the cold front.

According to the forecast, the trough induced by the frontal system will favor heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm, in the north, northeast and east of the state.

It will be warm in the afternoon and cool at night, with maximum temperatures between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 16 to 21 degrees Celsius and moderate winds from the north-northeast with wind gusts of 10 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection of Merida indicates that there will be heavy rains in the Yucatan capital, with maximum temperatures between 32 to 27 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a north-northeast direction with gusts of wind in a north-northeast direction with gusts of wind of 10 to 30 kilometers per hour.

In Progreso rainfall of 4.3 mm is expected, with temperatures between 27 to 23 degrees Celsius and winds in an easterly direction with wind gusts from 27 to 45 kilometers per hour.

In Valladolid 2 mm of rainfall is expected, with temperatures between 31 to 21 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 13 to 33 kilometers per hour.

In Tizimín, rainfall of 1.9 mm is forecast, with temperatures between 30 to 22 degrees Celsius and winds in a northeasterly direction with wind gusts of 16 to 38 kilometers per hour.

It is worth mentioning that in view of the weather forecasts for Yucatan, the town’s captaincy closed the ports to minor navigation.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments