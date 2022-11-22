Yucatan to host the Brussels World Competition on Wines and Beverages

Yucatán will host in 2023 the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (Concours Mondial de Bruxelles), an international wine and beverage competition created in Belgium in 1994.

The competition’s jury or tasting panel is made up of recognized experts from the wine world, from around 40 different countries.

At the ceremony to announce the venue for the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, a grapevine plant was presented to Yucatán, which will host the event in 2023.

Gastronomy

This is the first time that a non-wine-producing site has been chosen for its gastronomic relevance, so the event will attract opinion leaders from different continents who will broadcast in their media and channels the achievements of North American winemaking and the unique quality of Yucatecan gastronomy.

Wine consumption in Yucatán

It was highlighted that, although Yucatan is not characterized as a wine producer, its contemporary gastronomic explosion has expanded the offer of restaurants in which it is essential to have a liquor menu to balance the dishes on their respective menus.

For this reason, the consumption of high quality wines that can be found in the reserves of establishments recognized as the best, accompanied by the advice and counseling of experienced sommeliers, has spread.

Likewise, Yucatán offers spirits of great quality and tradition, in addition to xtabentún, an iconic drink based on honey and aniseed.

The Competition has been held in Guanajuato twice, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Chihuahua and, this 2022, it arrived in Parras de la Fuente, Pueblo Mágico in Coahuila, famous for being where the first winery in the entire continent was established.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments