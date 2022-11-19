Yucatán, the Mexican state with the highest growth in its Social Progress Index

Yucatan is the entity in the country that presented the highest growth at national level in the Social Progress Index since this indicator began to be measured and until 2021, as a result of the actions and efforts led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in terms of social development to transform the lives of Yucatecans by improving the conditions in which they live.

According to the Mexico, ¿Cómo Vamos? program, dedicated to translating research results into clear tools to evaluate the country’s performance, Yucatan presented in its Social Progress Index measurement the highest growth by reporting more than 5 percent since the indicator began to be measured and up to 2021, also improving 8 positions. In this sense, the state is among the first 11 with the best score, registering 66.3 points out of 100, higher than the national average of 63 points.

In this report, which is composed of three dimensions, it was highlighted that, in the aspect of Basic Human Needs, Yucatan improved eight positions in its rating compared to 2015; and, in the dimension of Fundamentals of Wellbeing, Yucatan was positioned in first place with the highest growth in this item.

As a result of the different schemes promoted by Vila Dosal to provide support to the Yucatecan population that needs it most to improve their quality of life, in the same dimension of Fundamentals of Wellbeing, compared to 2020, the entity registered an important advance in the rating obtained, which placed the entity among the first nine places with the highest growth, improving 3 positions in its rating.

Regarding the dimension of Opportunities, Yucatan was positioned in the eighth place with the best score by registering 60.3 points, a value higher than the national figure, which means an increase of 19.9%, improving 5 positions in its score.

As part of the efforts aimed at raising the quality of life of Yucatecans, Vila Dosal has carried out more than 25,600 housing actions during the current administration, which include the construction of floors, roofs, regular and adapted bathrooms for people with disabilities, ecological kitchens and additional rooms for those who have less, being one of the most emblematic programs of the administration, as they reach every corner of the state and those who really need it so they have more dignified spaces.

To guarantee the nutrition of entire families, the state president has distributed throughout the state territory the support of the Food Security program, which, in this year 2022 alone, is distributing 2,466 tons of corn for consumption, which translates into 123,300 bags of 20 kilograms, with an investment of close to 26 million pesos.

At the school level, so that no child or adolescent is left without school supplies, at the beginning of each school year, Vila Dosal distributes uniforms and school supplies through the “Impulso Escolar” program, a support that not only generates savings for parents of 2,850 pesos per student, but also guarantees students the same opportunities for learning and developing their abilities.

As part of this scheme, in 2022, 267,931 packages of school supplies were delivered to students in public elementary schools and 206,534 kits, consisting of 2 shirts, 1 pair of shoes and 1 backpack, which are destined to all elementary school enrollment in the entity, through a state investment of more than 47.2 million pesos.

Also, hot and cold school breakfasts are delivered to a total of 118,512 children in preschool and first and second grade of elementary school throughout the state, so that children have these food products for better school performance and achievement.

The Mexico, ¿Cómo Vamos? program is a plural collective of researchers, supported by a group of experts in economics and public policy with the purpose of obtaining data through research to promote accelerated and sustained economic growth that generates jobs.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments