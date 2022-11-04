Yucatan Symphony Orchestra season suspended

The sale of tickets for the new season of the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra has been suspended until further notice
The Yucatan Symphony Orchestra announced that its concerts scheduled as part of the new season at the José Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida have been suspended.
Through a statement on social networks, the OSY announced that the sale of tickets both online and at the box office has been suspended until further notice.
Without mentioning the causes, it is presumed that the next presentations of the Orchestra were suspended after the fire at the Peón Contreras Theater.
On Tuesday, November 1st, after 4:00 p.m. a report of smoke and fire coming out of this important theater unchained police mobilization in Mérida.
It is presumed that after the fire, the interior of the theater was destroyed, in addition to the fact that the stage was completely consumed by the fire.
Two days after the incident, the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra decided to suspend its ongoing performances without revealing whether they will be rescheduled or will only change venues.
Likewise, until now the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) as well as the Secretary of Culture and the Arts of the State Government have not issued more information on the damage to the Peón Contreras Theater and the causes of the fire.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourists will have guaranteed health care; congressmen endorse amendment to Tourism Law
With 488 votes in favor and.
-
A Republican wave could result in the loss of more than 20 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives
What increasingly looks like a Republican.
-
“Accounting Week” XXXVI edition, from November 14-18
The event will be held from.
-
Canadian man arrested for the alleged murder of a police officer in Tulum
Quintana Roo authorities arrested a foreigner.
-
Putin wants to connect Zaporizhzhia Ukrainian nuclear plant to Russian grid
Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
-
Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on.
-
Yucatán’s “Take care of your heart” program to be replicated at a national level
At the National Meeting on Cardiometabolic.
-
More than 30 thousand people visited cemeteries in Mérida during the Days of the Dead
The Mérida City Council, headed by.
-
INAH must answer for irregularities with street vendors in Chichen Itza
Luis Ojeda, general secretary of the.
-
Putin threatens Norway with “Final Destruction”
Russia announced on Wednesday, November 2nd, that.
Leave a Comment