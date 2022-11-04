Yucatan Symphony Orchestra season suspended

The sale of tickets for the new season of the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra has been suspended until further notice

The Yucatan Symphony Orchestra announced that its concerts scheduled as part of the new season at the José Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida have been suspended.

Through a statement on social networks, the OSY announced that the sale of tickets both online and at the box office has been suspended until further notice.

Without mentioning the causes, it is presumed that the next presentations of the Orchestra were suspended after the fire at the Peón Contreras Theater.

The sale of tickets for the ongoing season has been suspended unitl further notice, thank you for your understanding

On Tuesday, November 1st, after 4:00 p.m. a report of smoke and fire coming out of this important theater unchained police mobilization in Mérida.

It is presumed that after the fire, the interior of the theater was destroyed, in addition to the fact that the stage was completely consumed by the fire.

Two days after the incident, the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra decided to suspend its ongoing performances without revealing whether they will be rescheduled or will only change venues.

Likewise, until now the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) as well as the Secretary of Culture and the Arts of the State Government have not issued more information on the damage to the Peón Contreras Theater and the causes of the fire.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

