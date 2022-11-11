Yucatan present at the National Theater Showcase in Torreon, Coahuila

Six Meridanos members of the theater company “El Círculo-Teatro” will represent Yucatán in Mexico’s most important theatrical event, the 42nd National Theater Festival, to be held on November 12 in the city of Torreón, Coahuila, considered a space for sharing, reflection and dialogue.

(La Verdad Noticias).- The play called “Campocorto” is directed by Cinthia Arrebola and written by playwright Alfonso Cárcamo, it seeks to generate an analogy between the game of baseball and life, both full of possibilities and opportunities to reach home.

Selene Medina, representative of this company, mentioned that the play “uses melodramatic dyes as resources and at the same time the comedy having as central axes self-love, diverse love, the encounter with sexuality and suicide, so it is a play aimed at young audiences from 13 years of age,” she said.

With the performances of Michelle Arrebola and Eli Navarrete, they seek to continue generating a great social impact with this play that already has multiple recognitions, local and national support, with Ariadna Orozco and Raymundo Barragan part of this team of talented young people, insist on demonstrating their talent to the world.

It is worth noting that the company El Círculo-Teatro has managed to participate in the VII festival Poéticas Jóvenes 2020 in Hidalgo, the Muestra de Teatro para Bebés, niños y jóvenes 2020 Colima, the Ciclo de Teatro de los Estados 2021 by Teatro la Capilla de la CDMX, the Circuito Nacional de Artes Escénicas en espacios independientes with a tour of the southeast of the country, the Programa Alas y Raíces with a tour of the municipalities of Yucatán, the Festival Kuitólil theater encounter for children and young audiences in San Luis Potosí, to mention a few.

It will be this Saturday at four o’clock in the afternoon at the Salvador Novo Theater in Torreón where the young talents will be able to exhibit before thousands of art and culture lovers, this play that generated a good taste in the mouths of the Yucatecan public.

“For the company it is a great opportunity to have been selected for this event, since it is not only to share the presentation of the play, but this moment becomes a space to exchange and make new relationships between the theater community throughout Mexico and thus continue to expand their networks and collaboration as they have done since 2008,” concluded Medina.

