Yucatan Peninsula accumulates 201 Monkeypox cases

Since the first cases of monkeypox or monkeypox were reported in the Yucatan Peninsula, contagions have not stopped in the three states that make up this region, accumulating a total of 201 cases.

According to the federal Health Ministry, the state with the highest number of positive diagnoses is Yucatan, which as of November 7 reported 108 confirmed cases of the disease, followed by Quintana Roo with 86 and Campeche with seven cases.

The cases diagnosed in the three states of the Yucatan peninsula represent 6.6 percent of the total number of infections reported by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), which is 3,7 thousand in the whole country.

The state with the highest number of infections so far is Mexico City, which has reported 1,765 patients infected with Monkeypox, that is, 58 percent of all the cases reported in the country.

Of the 108 patients diagnosed with Monkeypox on the Yucatan Peninsula, only one patient has required hospitalization, 94 have been discharged, while 14 remain under epidemiological surveillance.

In the case of Quintana Roo, one case was hospitalized, 57 have been discharged and 28 remain under epidemiological surveillance. In Campeche, the seven infected patients are still under outpatient treatment.

