Yucatan is ranked fourth in unemployment (INEGI)

Yucatan is among the three states with the highest participation rate in economic activity as well as the lowest unemployment rate, however, three out of every five workers lack benefits or work as itinerant workers, revealed the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Based on the results of the third quarter of 2022 of the National Survey of Occupation and Employment, New Edition (ENOE), Yucatan ranked third among the states with the highest participation rates in economic activity.

Likewise, it ranked fourth in unemployment, with two percent, what is striking is that 60 percent work in the informal sector, that is, close to 724 thousand people.

Yucatan ranked ninth in terms of informality, with a total of 724,530 people working but lacking basic benefits or working as street vendors.

In Yucatan there are 1,199,553 employed people, while there are 25,86 unemployed.

Baja California Sur ranked first with the highest participation rates in economic activity with 68.7 percent, followed by Colima, with 66.3 percent, Yucatán, with 65.8 percent, Nayarit, with 65.7 percent, and Quintana Roo, with 64.3 percent.

Likewise, the state ranked fourth in the employment rate, which represents people who worked in the week prior to the interview, or who did not work, but had an employment relationship with the economic unit for which they work.

The percentage of employed persons was highest in Oaxaca, at 98.6 percent, Guerrero, 98.3 percent, Michoacán, 98.1 percent, and Yucatán, 98 percent.

During the third quarter of 2022, Yucatan was among the four entities with the lowest unemployment rates.

With this indicator, Oaxaca reported 1.4 percent, Guerrero, 1.7 percent, Michoacán, 1.9 percent, Yucatán, 2 percent, and Campeche, Chiapas and Hidalgo, 2.3 percent.

In levels of labor informality, Yucatan is in the ninth place, with 60.4 percent, but even so, there are about 724.5 thousand who lack legal benefits.

Of every five people who have a job, two have all the legal benefits, but it is not the same for the remaining three.

In order

The highest percentages are in Oaxaca (81.7%), Guerrero (79.3%), Chiapas (77.7%), Hidalgo (72.9%), Tlaxcala (71.2%), Puebla (70.2%), Michoacán (67.9%), Veracruz (67%), and Yucatán (60.4%).

In terms of employment in the informal sector, Yucatan is among the seven states with the highest percentage, specifically, 33.3%.

Finally, in Merida there are 633,899 employed people, while 15,173 are unemployed.

While labor informality is 47.5 percent, employment in the informal sector is 25.9 percent.

