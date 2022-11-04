Xmatkuil’s Fair, how the emblematic tradition was born

November is a highly anticipated month for Yucatecans, not only for the arrival of the pan de muerto, the mucbipollo, and the traditional Hanal Pixán but also for the inauguration of the Feria Yucatán Xmatkuil, a place that brings together multiple cultural, sporting, musical and entertainment events.

For approximately 24 days, between the months of November and December, the Xmatkuil Fair is held, providing different events and exhibits such as livestock, textile, handicraft, commercial and entertainment industries for all attendees.

The fair also represents a meeting point for its exhibitors, who usually come from different places not only from the state, but also from the country, taking advantage of the space to showcase their products. Xmatkuil always brings with it multiple mechanical games which visitors look forward to every year, in addition to the flea market or the bazaar of plates and plastics.

This fair had its beginnings as a livestock fair before becoming one of the most emblematic traditions of the state. It was during the six-year term of Luis Echeverría on November 8, 1974, when the former president cut the ribbon inaugurating the First National Agricultural, Livestock, Industrial and Artisan Fair of the State of Yucatán, along with former governor Carlos Loret de Mola Mediz.

Since then, the event has been held annually and the number of visitors has significantly increased year after year, making it a fair of major importance in the state of Yucatan, the fair, which initially was merely for livestock, has also grown in space and has diverse offerings for visitors. The only thing that has managed to stop this long-awaited event was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Over time, the facilities have been expanded and modernized and now include large parking lots, restaurants, livestock stands, a palenque, a mechanical and circus amusement and games area, as well as a multitude of commercial stands.

Several Chambers of Commerce, Transformation, Clothing, and the Employer’s Center converge at this fair. There are also musical and artistic shows such as the traditional Palenque, where international artists such as Emmanuel and Mijares and regional artists always fill the venue.

In the area of entertainment there are many equine and livestock exhibitions, as there have been since its beginnings, such as the Feria del Caballo (Horse Fair) which includes a steer jineteo competition and some bullfights.

Of course, there are also typical foods and sweets, from candied peanuts to the delicious churros, esquites, the iconic marquesitas and other flavors that keep the Yucatecan and Mexican tradition alive.

This event has undoubtedly become a favorite among Yucatecans, as it brings together all the traditions, energy, and good memories that have transcended from generation to generation.

