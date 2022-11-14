Xmatkuil Fair: six people trapped in a mechanical ride

On the first night after the inauguration of the 2022 Xmatkuil Fair, the first incident was recorded in a mechanical game and six people were trapped on top.

The news was made public through a TikTok shared by a user of the network, who calls himself Carrión-official.

According to the video shared about four hours ago, a mechanical game ran out of power supply, which forced the operators to lower the visitors who were at the bottom, however about six people were trapped in the heights.

The users were trapped for at least 25 minutes when the power supply was resumed.

Although the whole thing turned out to be a scare, several users of social networks said that it was a good thing that it did not happen, since no one was injured.

Trapped at the Xmatkuil Fair goes viral

After this event was announced, the video went viral and hundreds of social network users reacted, as they were surprised that ‘on the first day of the Fair this happened’.

As we already announced, the Yucatan Xmatkuil Fair opened yesterday at 19:00 where dozens of people crowded the mechanical games area, taking advantage of the fact that for two hours they were allowed access to the fairgrounds without having to pay the entrance fee.

It is worth mentioning that for the mechanical games of the Xmatkuil fair there are ‘all inclusive’ promotional bracelets available that allow unlimited access to the games.

Here’s the viral video: Tik Tok

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments