Would you like to work on a cruise ship? MSC Cruises will conduct job interviews in Merida

Would you like to work on a cruise ship? Next Friday November 18 and Saturday November 16, MSC Cruises will be in Merida to conduct interviews for their job openings as operational and managerial personnel.

(yucatan.travel).- Among the most important requirements is that the initial interview is conducted in English and that the person must be fluent in this language.

They ask to bring a copy of the applicant’s resume in English, and MSC also said they will give preference to multilingual candidates and people with experience aboard cruise ships or in the required fields.

Among the areas with available positions are:

Restaurant

Bar

Galley/Cooks/Dishwashers

Housekeeping

Entertainment/Animation

Guest Services

For any questions or clarification you can contact the emails: connectivity@yucatan.travel and conectividad@yucatan.travel

Also on the following Facebook page of the company you have to review the image and scan the QR code that is observed for more information and register.

