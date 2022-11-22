Woman climbs the Chichen Itza pyramid despite restrictions

A female tourist was pushed and insulted out of the archaeological site of Chichén Itzá after circumventing the site’s security and climbing the pyramid of Kukulcán, despite the restrictions in the area.
Witnesses saw how a blonde woman, dressed in red pants and blue blouse, jumped the chain that prohibits the passage of people and climbed the stairs of one of the wonders of the modern world.
Defiantly, once at the top she danced and waved her arms in a sign of irreverence.
Immediately, security personnel from the archaeological site of Chichen Itza took her down, but she did not know that hundreds of angry visitors were waiting to attack her.
Amidst boos, shouts and insults, the woman was taken away, guarded by an employee of the site. However, the annoyance of the people reached the point of throwing water and stones at her, and it is even seen in a video that she was even pulled.
Among the shouts were: “Get out of here”, “Sacrifice”, “Pend…”, among other things.
Tourist who climbed the Chichen Itza Castle to be fined
In a press release, the National Institute of Anthropology and History informed that the national tourist who climbed the Chichen Itza Castle would be fined up to 100 thousand pesos, since she violated security measures and the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Monuments and Zones and climbed the highest construction in the archaeological zone of Chichen Itza.
The authorities of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) informed that they will proceed legally against the tourist who climbed the pyramid called El Castillo de Chichen Itza in Yucatan.
TYT Newsroom
