Weather in Merida November 11: Showers forecast for Friday afternoon

According to the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (Conagua) this November 11, heavy to light rains are expected in some municipalities of Yucatan.
(Por Esto!).- These will be caused by a low-pressure channel over the western Gulf of Mexico and the southeast of the country and the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, which will bring rains and showers with possible thundershowers in Yucatan this Friday.
During the afternoon, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures of 20°C are expected, as well as cloudy to clear skies and winds of up to 32 km/h, with showers in the afternoon.
It is recommended to stay tuned to official media such as Conagua’s Meteorological Service and the State Civil Protection (Procivy) to avoid any effects this Thursday.
