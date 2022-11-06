Visit Valladolid the Yucatecan “Pearl of the Orient”

The city of Valladolid has a great historical and cultural legacy, it is known as the “Pearl of the Orient” or “Heroic Zací”. It was founded in 1543 by Francisco de Montejo “El Sobrino”, and named Pueblo Mágico de México in 2012. It is a great tourist attraction in Yucatán that invites you to tour its colonial buildings and houses, its parks, neighborhoods and churches that abound in its streets. It is the second most important city in Yucatan and the oldest in the state.

(Yucatan Travel).- In the center of Valladolid you can still breathe a provincial air with a notable colonial accent that is present in its elegant mansions and historic buildings. Around the Main Square, a pleasant esplanade with wide planters, are hotels, restaurants, the Municipal Palace and the Parish of San Servacio.

It is located 160 km east of the city of Merida (an hour and a half by car), 27 km to the north is the archaeological site of Ek Balam and along the same road to the north 106 km is Las Coloradas, 106 km from the Biosphere Reserve of Rio Lagartos, 40 km east of the archaeological site of Chichen Itza, 160 km from Cancun and 110 km from Izamal.

You can always visit the amazing spots this Pueblo mágico has to offer, for example the beautiful Cenote Zací, which is a beautiful and picturesque cenote with turquoise blue waters, surrounded by vegetation, it is a semi-open type cenote. The place has a Yucatecan food restaurant, there are also establishments to buy local handicrafts and parking.

Or the Calzada de los Frailes one of the most famous streets of the place, picturesque street of colonial houses, ideal for a souvenir photo!

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments