Uber Moto arrives in Merida, Yucatan

This new mobility product from Uber has a substantially lower cost than UberX. Uber Moto will generate hundreds of self-employment opportunities to benefit the economy of Merida families

As part of its goal to generate a positive impact locally and nationally, Uber announces the addition of the Uber Moto product to its platform in the city of Merida. This service, available starting today, will allow Meridanos to request motorcycle rides with a driver-partner through the app.

Thus, Merida joins more than a dozen cities in the country that have this new mobility alternative to move reliably, efficiently, and with the security measures that are part of Uber’s offer.

Uber Moto is an economical solution that allows users to request motorcycle rides with driver-partners registered on the platform. All Uber users who open the app will see this new option within the menu, which will complement the mobility options already available in Merida.

“At Uber we believe that our technology is a tool that helps improve mobility in places like Mérida, as it offers more reliable and accessible solutions to all its inhabitants, such as Uber Moto,” explained Esteban Illades, Uber ridesharing communication manager in Mexico.

Through Uber Moto, users can make their daily commutes while enjoying all the benefits provided by the Uber app.

Uber Moto seeks to boost Merida’s local economy by allowing motorcycle drivers to use its platform. This allows them to generate higher profits and improve the quality of life of their families.

Similarly, as safety is a priority for Uber, Uber Moto users and driver-partners will have all the security features offered by the application, such as trusted contacts, RideCheck anomaly detection, and PIN code validation; also, all trips through Uber Moto have insurance coverage. In addition, both driver and rider must wear helmets.

“Uber is always committed to innovation in mobility. Such is the case in Merida, as well as in the more than 70 cities where it is available in Mexico. With Uber Moto we reinforce our commitment to help build a more efficient and inclusive mobility ecosystem that reduces the time people spend on transportation and provides a more reliable and democratic mobility alternative,” concluded Illades.

