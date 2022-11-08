Two suspects in the murder of French couple in Valladolid were captured in Querétaro and Guanajuato

As a result of an exhaustive investigation that covered several states of the country, the alleged perpetrators of the homicide of a married couple of French origin, committed in Valladolid, Yucatan, last August, have been arrested.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), were able to locate and capture two individuals who based on the evidence obtained, it is possible to establish their probable participation in the crime of gang homicide, for which a Control Judge issued the arrest warrants.

One of the individuals, Iván Z. L. 34 years old, was arrested in the state of Guanajuato. The other, Moisés O. U., 41 years old, was arrested in Querétaro.

They were fleeing through several states until the police and investigating prosecutors of Yucatan tracked them down, with the collaboration of the respective local authorities, until they were arrested in the aforementioned states.

The apprehension of both of them occurred 53 days after relatives reported their disappearance in mid-September, because the alleged murderers, using a cell phone belonging to the couple, made them believe through messages that they were traveling in the state of Chiapas.

The Secretariat of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office thanked the collaboration of the authorities of Queretaro and Guanajuato where the Yucatecan investigating agents and prosecutors were to detect the whereabouts of the suspects.

Likewise, they reiterate the commitment of the State Government to not allow impunity and to prosecute to the extent necessary to bring the probable perpetrators of crimes to the attention of the judges.

In the case of these two individuals, the FGE and the SSP have already handed them over to the judicial authorities so that they can be prosecuted for the double homicide.

