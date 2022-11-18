Two people seriously injured in Kanasin pastry shop fire

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17, an accident occurred which almost cost the lives of two men who were seriously injured while they were in a bakery in Kanasín after a fire broke out in a blaze.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. in a property located at 33rd and 36th and 38th streets in Colonia Cuauhtémoc, in the municipality of Kanasín.

As far as could be ascertained, a fire was reported at the site, which was used as a bakery and pastry shop called ‘Pastelería D Luisa’.

Neighbors indicated that a loud explosion was heard and a flame was reported in a gas pipe belonging to SoniGas.

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police, members of the Fire Department of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) and paramedics were on the scene.

Upon the arrival of the authorities, it was confirmed that it was a flameout and the timely intervention of the firefighters prevented the incident from escalating, reporting that there was no gas tank explosion and there was no fire in the bakery, but it was a flameout in one of the gas pipes.

Unfortunately, two people were seriously injured. One of the injured was identified as Oscar Manuel C.C., 23 years of age, assistant to the gas attendant, who suffered third-degree burns to 90% of his body, and Juan Miguel M., 35 years of age, an employee of the bakery, who suffered first, second and third-degree burns to his knees, face, back, and calf.

The first injured was taken to the General T1 hospital, and the second to a private clinic.

The authorities indicated that the area was cordoned off while awaiting for the experts, who will carry out the corresponding investigation and determine who was responsible since there were two seriously injured people.

TYT Newsroom







