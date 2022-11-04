Tulum airport not contemplated in the 2023 Federal Expenditure Budget; other items at risk

With days to go before the 2023 Federal Expenditure Budget is approved, deputies will have to take money from other items if they want to continue with the construction of the Tulum International Airport, a priority project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

(SIPSE).- Alberto Batún Chulín, federal deputy, said that this situation has generated “concern” among the members of the Morena parliamentary fraction since in the project sent by the federal executive there is no resource contemplated for the construction of this infrastructure, which the president himself has qualified as a priority and its execution is paired with the works of the Tren Maya section 6.

Among these items are health and education, which are not only a priority but in previous budgets were allocated economic resources for more than 300 billion pesos.

Despite being a work of interest for Quintana Roo and being in the hands of federal deputies representing districts of this state, legislators Juan Carrillo Soberanis and Anahí González kept silent after several requests for interviews on the subject.

In this sense, José Luis Pech Várguez, senator for Quintana Roo, said he is in favor of such work, but against taking resources away from important development areas for its construction.

The PEF 2023 must be approved by November 15 at the latest by the Lower Houe of Congress, by constitutional mandate.

The Tulum International Airport is currently being built by members of the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena), in the vicinity of the community of Muyil, in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

Construction work began in mid-2022 after the federal government acquired the land from the Chunyaxché ejido.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), to date, more than 13,154 million pesos have been invested in the construction of the air terminal and the military base located 21 kilometers (15 miles) from Tulum.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments