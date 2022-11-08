Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach hurricane strength in the Atlantic

Towering waves, swollen tides, and damaging winds will assail Florida’s east coast this week as a corpulent Subtropical Storm Nicole slowly musters power on a collision course with the peninsula.
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Nicole to be a high-end tropical storm Wednesday as it approaches the northwest Bahamas. It is forecast to gain hurricane strength before reaching coastal Florida late Wednesday into Thursday with 75 mph sustained winds and gusts to 90 mph.
An official forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday had a yawning area of the coast from Homestead through Jacksonville and as far west as the Panhandle’s Panama City in Nicole’s forecast cone. After an east coast landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral, the storm is predicted to turn northwest with Tallahassee, Tampa, and Gainesville also potentially getting wind and rain from the system.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Police arbitrarily detain journalist in Yucatán
Reporter Gabriel Chan, of the Diario.
-
Accident in Downtown Merida leaves one injured and thousands of pesos in damages
A compact car collides against a.
-
AMPI proposes law to regularize and professionalize real estate intermediaries
Enrique Trava Griffin, president of the.
-
Businessmen agree with 12 days of vacation for workers
The leaders of the large business.
-
New Cold Front Approaches; will hit these states with sleet, showers and dust storms
Cold front number 8 will enter.
-
Mayor Renan Barrera requests the Ministry of Foreign Relations to strengthen tourism promotion
The Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera.
-
Yucatan is prepared with the necessary protocols in case of an earthquake
Enrique Alcocer Basto, state coordinator of.
-
Successful conclusion of Merida’s presence in Havana
With programs to preserve and disseminate.
-
Massive Mako shark jumps into a boat in New Zealand (VIDEO)
A shark surprised a group of.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led the flag-bearing of the Yucatan para-athletes delegation
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led the.
Leave a Comment