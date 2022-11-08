Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach hurricane strength in the Atlantic

Towering waves, swollen tides, and damaging winds will assail Florida’s east coast this week as a corpulent Subtropical Storm Nicole slowly musters power on a collision course with the peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Nicole to be a high-end tropical storm Wednesday as it approaches the northwest Bahamas. It is forecast to gain hurricane strength before reaching coastal Florida late Wednesday into Thursday with 75 mph sustained winds and gusts to 90 mph.

An official forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday had a yawning area of the coast from Homestead through Jacksonville and as far west as the Panhandle’s Panama City in Nicole’s forecast cone. After an east coast landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral, the storm is predicted to turn northwest with Tallahassee, Tampa, and Gainesville also potentially getting wind and rain from the system.

