Tropical Storm Lisa Expected to Become a Hurricane

Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday in the Caribbean, south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and is forecast to make landfall in Central America in the next few days, most likely as a hurricane, explained the National Water Commission (Conagua).

(Por Esto!).- The center of the storm is located 470 km south-southeast of the Grand Cayman Islands and 980 km east-southeast of Punta Herrero, Quintana Roo. Tropical storm watch zones are already in place from Punta Herrero to Chetumal.

According to authorities, there is a solid forecast for the following hours and days. Specifically, for this Tuesday at 12:00 noon, still with Tropical Storm status, it will be located 610 km east-southeast of Puerto Costa Maya,

According to the National Meteorological Service, this Tuesday, frontal system No. 6 will extend over the northern Gulf of Mexico and will originate heavy showers in Tamaulipas, as well as showers in Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi.

In the interior of the country, a low pressure channel over northern and central Mexico, interacting with the entrance of humidity from both coasts, will maintain the probability of showers and intervals of showers in central and southern states of the country.

In which states will it rain today?

Heavy rains with very heavy showers: Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo. Intervals of showers with heavy showers: Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. Interval showers: Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Michoacan, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan.

Nuevo Leon, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Michoacan, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan. Isolated rains: Coahuila, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Tabasco.

You can follow lisa’s trajectory here.

