Traditional pib or mucbipollo unites Yucatecan families

The Day of the Dead is here, and one of the most special traditions in Yucatan is the mucbipollo, which continues to unite Yucatecan families in the preparation of this traditional delicacy.

Gabriela Mejía, has been making pibs to sell for more than 20 years, and particularly this year has been more complicated than others due to inflation, but she emphasizes that this tradition means family unity.

Although it is a business for her, her children, siblings, nephews, nieces and even family friends get together to prepare this dish that will also bring an important economic benefit to the family.

Talking with Mrs. Gabriela Mejía, she revealed to us that the mucbipollo is a meal that takes a laborious process, from cleaning the banana leaf until there is no trace of dirt, preparing the dough with lard, cooking the chicken and pork, and finally putting everything together, and then comes the part of burying it to be cooked underground.

