Top 5 Online Therapy Platforms 2022

5 Best Online Therapy Platforms to Use in 2022

Online therapy is a popular alternative to traditional in-office therapy, which makes it easier to access mental health care no matter where you live. It’s as effective as in-person therapy and comes with many other additional benefits, including convenience, home comfort, affordability, privacy, and more.

There are a lot of online therapy platforms out there, so it can be difficult to find one that offers quality services and an affordable price. Different online therapy sites offer different options, and based on the type of online talk therapy you’re looking for, one platform may be better suited for your needs than the next. That’s why we put together this list of the best options to help you make your search easier.

H2: Calmerry – Best Overall

Pros:

Unlimited messaging and live video sessions

Individual therapy counseling

Licensed experienced counselors

Multiple subscription plans to choose from

Easy-to-use website with good resources

Free online mood tracker and journaling app to practice self-care

Excellent customer support service

Cons:

Not covered by insurance

You don’t choose your therapist

Calmerry is a subscription-based service that connects users with licensed therapists via messages, audio, and video sessions. You can message your therapist whenever you need to and get guaranteed responses 1-2 times a day on business days. You can also schedule live video sessions.

All Calmerry providers are licensed therapists with master’s or doctorate degrees. They were trained to provide treatment for different mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, burnout, stress, trauma and PTSD, OCD, career issues, low self-esteem, grief and loss, and more. Calmerry is also a good option if you are looking for professional support with LGBTQ+ issues.

Although you can’t choose your provider, you will get matched with a licensed counselor by Calmerry staff, not algorithm. And if you don’t like the mental health professional assigned to you by the Calmerry team, it’s easy to switch to a different provider to find a better match without paying additional fee.

Calmerry users get access to a personalized Therapy Room that serves as a dashboard. There they have a private space to meet with their therapists, process their sessions, manage their subscriptions, and track their progress in therapy.

Users also get access Self-help library with useful resources and to their Reflection Helper, a free chatbot designed to help them track their daily mood and create journal entries. Users can self-reflect on their online therapy journey using journaling prompts.

H2: Talkspace –Best for Psychiatry

Pros:

Individual, couples, and teen therapy

Psychiatry services and medication management

Multiple ways to contact your therapist

Different flexible subscription plans

Accepts some health insurance plans

Additional mental health resources on website

Cons:

Group or family therapy is not available

Users can only choose therapists from algorithm selected matches

No therapist bios on website prior to signup

Talkspace is an online therapy website that connects users to licensed therapists from across the country who offer support for individuals, couples, and teens. Although you can’t search for a specific therapist, Talkspace will recommend three therapists based on the information you provided when filling out in your questionnaire.

Talkspace providers can treat different mental health conditions or concerns, including depression, anxiety, stress, eating disorders, OCD, mood disorders, grief & loss, chronic illness, substance abuse, and more. The platform also provides online psychiatric evaluation and medication management services from a licensed prescriber.

Talkspace offers users different communication options, so therapy sessions can be conducted via asynchronous text messaging, live chats, audio messages, phone calls, or live video sessions. The company works with some insurance providers and EAP plans. That helps make their services more affordable for users if their plans are in-network. Additionally, they take payments from HSA and FSA cards, but it’s strongly recommended you check with your provider first.

H2: BetterHelp – Best for a Large Network

Pros:

An extensive network of licensed counselors

Individual, couples, and teen counseling

Many online ways to access care: text, video session, live chat, phone calls

Easy to change therapists without any charge

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Available in all 50 states and internationally

Financial aid available for those who qualify

Optional online group therapy sessions

Cons:

Doesn’t accept insurance

No medication management services

BetterHelp is an online therapy platform that has the largest online network of licensed and highly qualified therapists (28,000+ at the time of writing) and offers one of the most comprehensive teletherapy services. All BetterHelp counselors have a master’s degree or doctorate degree in their field and at least three years and 1,000 hours of experience. They can help people with different mental health issues, including burnout, stress, anxiety, depression, grief and loss, relationships concerns, trauma, PTSD, life transitions, eating and sleep disorders, addiction, and more.

Although the online therapy services from BetterHelp are not covered by insurance, clients can request financial aid if they are unable to pay the full price of their subscription. If you’re unhappy with your therapist, you can always switch free of charge – you’ll be given an opportunity to choose a therapist from the list.

BetterHelp only offers one subscription plan that includes unlimited text or audio messaging with your therapist and weekly 30- to 45-minute live video sessions. Users can choose from more than 20 live interactive group seminars each week. They also have access to an online journal with some useful prompts to help them write down their thoughts and feelings.

H2: Amwell – Best for Insurance

Pros:

Expert staff of licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and MDs

Individual, couple therapy and therapy for teens

Psychiatry and medication management services

Users can get treatment for a variety mental health concerns

Accepts a wide variety of health insurance plans



Cons:

No messaging therapy – only live video sessions

Cannot see therapist bios until after sign up

Amwell is a telehealth provider that connects people to board certified healthcare professionals online 24 hours a day. The online platform that offers a broad range of health services is designed for on-demand care and is available in all 50 states. Users can get professional help for urgent care needs as well as mental health therapy and psychiatry.

You can get online support for different mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, depression, OCD, life transitions, trauma and PTSD, and more. They also offer couples therapy services, and it’s also possible to book therapy sessions for children as young as 10 with parental consent.

Amwell does not offer any subscription plans. Instead, users pay for each session they book at the time of service. When users schedule their online appointments, they can pick the therapist they want to work with by browsing through the therapists’ bios of with availability. Each therapist’s bio has information about their qualifications and areas of specialty as well as user reviews.

That can help users make an informed decision on a good match. Therapy appointments typically last for 45 minutes, and clients have the option to hide their view of their face during online sessions.

H2: Wellnite – Best for CBT

Pros:

Licensed therapists, board-certified doctors, and psychiatrists

Free initial consultation with their onboarding specialist

Affordable monthly subscription

Same-day appointments available

You can switch therapists for free

Users get access to member support

Dedicated care team

Cons:

Only accepts PPO insurance plans

Cannot treat conditions requiring controlled substances

You can’t message your therapist

Wellnite provides online therapy services for teens (13+), adults, couples, and families and offers 3 subscription plans – Medical Care + Therapy, Medical Care, and Therapy. Users who choose the Therapy subscription plan can have 6 30-minute sessions a month or 4 45-minute sessions a month. The staff includes licensed therapists, medical doctors, and psychiatrists.

This online therapy platform is a good option for people living with anxiety, depression, and other conditions that can be treated and managed with non-controlled substances. Users can also benefit from talking with Wellnite therapist if they need support with LGBTQ+ issues, career issues, sleep issues, eating disorders, anger management, stress management, and grief and loss. If you sign up for therapy, your therapist will most likely use CBT to help address your symptoms.

Wellnite users can upgrade, downgrade, or cancel their online subscription at any time if they message customer support team through their member portal. If you need medication, a psychiatrist can make a prescription on medication during your visit, and it will be sent to the pharmacy of your choice.

Final Thought

Hopefully, this list of top 5 online therapy platforms will be a good place for you to start your own research and compare different options. Still, in many cases, it’s simply about finding the right therapist, a person who’ll provide you with support and guidance on your path to happier and healthier you. And although it’s often a case of trial and error, many online platforms allow you to switch therapists for free so you can find your perfect match.







