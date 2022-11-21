Today is the last day of “El Buen Fin” featuring a wide range of discounts and specials

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Merida (Canaco-Servytur), Ivan Rodriguez Gasque, led the kick-off ceremony for the twelfth edition of the Buen Fin, which has the goal of generating 7.5 billion pesos in economic revenue for Yucatan.

(MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2022).- In the corridors of the Gran Plaza shopping center, where the inauguration took place, it was indicated that this time around 15,000 establishments from different sectors in the state are participating in the program, offering a wide variety of promotions and discounts.

“With optimism and enthusiasm, he emphasized, we arrive at the most awaited commercial party by Mexicans, the Buen Fin, which for four days will allow thousands of families to make their most important purchase of the year, and with it cover some personal or household need,” said Rodriguez Gasque, who stressed that this scheme is an example of coordination between private initiative and governments of the three levels to move towards economic strengthening.”

Representing Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Undersecretary of Investment, Economic Development and Financing, Gerardo Díaz de Zavala, said that, in the first half of 2022, the preliminary index for commerce in Yucatán registered a growth of 4.8% compared to the same period in 2021 and that income from the supply of goods and services from commerce companies from January to August grew by 3.4.percent with respect to wholesale sales and 7.3% in retail.

Before the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Yucatán Delegation, Jorge Charruf Cacéres, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha stated in his speech that on October 14 the Merida City Council approved the creation of the “Buen Fin 2022” stimulus program to offer more options for citizens to comply with their tax obligations.

From November 18 to 30, the City Council will offer a 50% discount on the payment of fines and surcharges related to property tax, real estate acquisition tax, the right for the use and enjoyment of premises or floors in public markets that have the respective permit, and the right for the use and enjoyment of spaces on public roads or in public parks.

The Mayor also informed that, in order for them to take advantage of the Buen Fin, the payment of Christmas bonuses to active employees, retirees and pensioners has been arranged in advance.

Finally, the Mayor announced that in the first quarter of 2023 there will be a one-stop shop for services at the Gran Plaza, which has been in existence for 28 years and where, in coordination with the City Hall, there is also a breastfeeding center for working mothers.

This will be the 14th One-Stop-Shop in the city, including the Digital One-Stop-Shop service cart, said the Mayor, who recalled that 130 procedures can be carried out through this channel, including some of state and federal nature.

TYT Newsroom







