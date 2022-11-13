Thousands march in Mérida in defense of the INE

Mérida, Yucatán (Nov. 13, 2022).- Thousands of people gathered on the morning of Sunday, November 13, in the park of Colonia México, in the north of Mérida, to march towards the INE building, which is located a few blocks away.
It is evident that thousands of citizens disagree with the actions and performance of the current government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Morena party, and that is why they decided of their own free will to take to the streets to express their opinion.
Millions of Mexicans are concerned about what López Obrador wants to do with the INE, transform it into a body dependent on the Ministry of the Interior. This would mean a setback of 50 years for Mexico.
TYT Newsroom
