These are the perfect snacks to take to the beach

A few things are necessary for any successful beach day: bathing suit, sunscreen, towel, your favorite book, sunglasses, big floppy hat, and most important of all, a cooler full of snacks! Beach days aren’t beach days without your favorite snacks!

We all love a beach day, but that’s a great chill day at the beach without a healthy and fresh snack, but which beach snacks can handle the heat and salty air can be tricky? And more than that, grabbing the snacks that will provide you with the proper hydration and energy to handle a day in the sun can be even more of a challenge. Luckily we made a list to help you out!

Raspberries

Colleen Christensen, RD, thinks raspberries are the perfect beach snack. “They pack a whopping 8 grams of feel-full fiber per serving,” she says. “You can even pop a little chocolate chip inside of the berry for an extra sweet treat if you have a cooler with you. It won’t melt.”

Whole Grain Pretzels and Peanut Butter

“There are a one-stop shop for snacking. You’ll give your body carbs, fat, and protein in this one snack which will help you ward off hanger!” says Christensen.

Frozen grapes

What a great way to fight the heat of the beach! They stay cold for a long time even when they defrost! They’re just so yummy.

Seeds and nuts

Taking walnuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds to the beach will give you enough protein and fiber to last for hours.

If you are interested on getting to know more tips when going to the beach let us know on the comments and tell us all about how you prepare yourself for a sunny day on the beach!

