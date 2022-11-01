The Right Way To Reset Your Sleeping Habits

Are you having trouble having a good night’s sleep? Whether your sleep schedule has been disrupted by a change in work hours, traveling between time zones (jet lag), or simply a hectic schedule, a variety of factors might be to blame.

Throughout the day, your internal clock rotates when you are awake and asleep. This 24-hour sleep-wake cycle is the circadian rhythm. If you’re wondering how to reset your sleep schedule, these suggestions can help you build healthier sleep habits and, if necessary, retrain your internal clock to allow for better sleep.

Create a consistent sleep schedule

You must first create a bedtime routine if you want to fix your sleep schedule and avoid circadian rhythm sleep disorders. Ensure you go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day. Maintain these hours every day, including on weekends and holidays. Try not to stay up or sleep in for more than one to two hours.

By sticking to a regular schedule, your internal body clock can build a new sleep cycle. With practice, you’ll be able to fall asleep and wake up easily.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Making time for relaxation may aid in your sleep schedules. When you are anxious or stressed, your body creates more cortisol, the stress hormone, and messes up your circadian rhythms. The greater your cortisol level, the more you experience sleep deprivation.

Making a peaceful nighttime routine can help to minimize your sleep disorder by improving your circadian rhythm and sleep hygiene. At least an hour before bed, you can set your bedroom into the perfect sleep haven to increase sleep quality. Try bathing before bed or using relaxing essential oils from NOW products in a humidifier to help you sleep.

Light exposure

Melatonin is a sleep hormone your body produces that communicates to your brain that it is time to sleep. Exposure to intense light at night can suppress melatonin production and deceive your body into believing it is still daylight, making it harder to sleep. Use the nighttime mode on your gadgets or use blue light-blocking glasses to ensure you have a good night rest.

When you wake up, open the curtains to allow the sunlight in, go for a brief stroll, or sit outside for at least 15 minutes. This natural light will signal to your body that it is time to be up and aware; remember to wind down and dim the lights in the 3-5 hours before night.

Avoid napping during the day.

Napping during the day might make falling asleep later challenging. Excessive napping throughout the day may also indicate a poor night’s sleep. Try to maintain naps between 10 and 20 minutes in length to boost performance and short rest without falling into a deep sleep (which may make you groggy after waking up).

Remember that you should not take your afternoon naps any later than 3 p.m. to avoid interfering with your overnight sleep routine.







