The governor of Yucatán presented the new Progreso Overpass

Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatán, presented the new Progreso Overpass (Viaducto elevado de Progreso), which will connect the Mérida-Progreso highway with the Remote Terminal, for intelligent, sustainable, inclusive, modern, and efficient mobility.
It will generate 1,500 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs, and will benefit more than 66,000 inhabitants.
It will have a private investment of 1.5 billion and will have green areas, parks, gardens and a bike path, as it will be made up of two traffic lanes and shoulders, in the same way infrastructure and drinking water facilities with more than 30 years will be changed.
This important project is intended to reduce constant traffic, road traffic jams, accidents, pavement deterioration, excessive noise and pollution caused by 12,000 vehicles and 1,400 heavy-load containers that transit the streets of Merida on a daily basis.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
