The first edition of the “Pan de Muerto Festival” was held with great success in Progreso, Yuc.

The First Pan de Muerto Bread Festival, organized by the City Council presided by Progreso Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, was a great success, with the participation of more than twenty local bakeries.
Dozens of people came to the Parque de la Independencia, located in the center of town, where the mayor toured the different stands tasting this unique sweet bread typical of our country and that is popular on these dates dedicated to the Faithful Dead.
It is worth mentioning that the origin of this sweet bread dates back to the time of the conquest and is inspired by pre-Hispanic rituals performed in honor of their gods, something that changed with the arrival of the Spaniards.
The participants gave a sample of their creations where they offered different recipes to the original, which came with different types of filling, shapes and textures, thus offering their original touch.
In addition to tasting spaces, the products could be purchased at affordable prices, all this as part of the support of the City Council to local businesses and is part of the economic activation programs in the town.
The municipal president took the opportunity to invite the attendees to other Fieles Difuntos activities such as “Legends of Yucatan and Altar Exhibit”, which will take place this Monday 31st, at the Casa de la Cultura, starting at 7:00 pm.
This activity was attended by the honorary president of the Municipal DIF, Alma Rosa Gutiérrez; councilwoman Claudette Gamboa Rassam; the director of markets and entrepreneurship, Karenina Sánchez; the director of Tourism, Luis Barroso; and the representative of the exhibitors, Elidé Sosa.
The bakeries and establishments that participated were Pasos, Chikitin, San José, La Reina, El Bollito de Dios, La Familia, La Perlita, León, El Cocal, María Elide, Ceci, Jordan, Luz de Lupita, Tere Sut, Maro Postres, Postres Eliza, Repostería Abi, El Elefantito Blanco, Armonía Cookies, Sweet House and Pasteles Ceci Medina.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Festival of the Souls has generated an increase in terms of international tourism for Merida
Merida’s Director of Economic Development and.
-
Lopez Obrador invites Lula Da Silva to visit Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of.
-
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi supervises works of the “Techos Firmes” program in the Flamboyanes community
To supervise the progress of the.
-
Merida City Hall will participate in the Buen Fin with discounts on tax contributions
In order for citizens to continue.
-
Protests resume at the U.S. Consulate in Merida
Retired workers of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
-
CFE employees disrespect and make fun of a group of Maya women in Xanabá, Yuc.
A group of citizens from the.
-
Tropical Storm Lisa Expected to Become a Hurricane
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday.
-
Catrinas cause sensation in New York City
New York City became amazed by.
-
Man takes severe beating at the Mérida Country Club parking lot (Watch Video)
Two men got into a fistfight.
-
Yucatan student to attend NASA program in the US
Pablo Ulloa de la Torre, a.
Leave a Comment