The first edition of the “Pan de Muerto Festival” was held with great success in Progreso, Yuc.

The First Pan de Muerto Bread Festival, organized by the City Council presided by Progreso Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, was a great success, with the participation of more than twenty local bakeries.

Dozens of people came to the Parque de la Independencia, located in the center of town, where the mayor toured the different stands tasting this unique sweet bread typical of our country and that is popular on these dates dedicated to the Faithful Dead.

It is worth mentioning that the origin of this sweet bread dates back to the time of the conquest and is inspired by pre-Hispanic rituals performed in honor of their gods, something that changed with the arrival of the Spaniards.

The participants gave a sample of their creations where they offered different recipes to the original, which came with different types of filling, shapes and textures, thus offering their original touch.

In addition to tasting spaces, the products could be purchased at affordable prices, all this as part of the support of the City Council to local businesses and is part of the economic activation programs in the town.

The municipal president took the opportunity to invite the attendees to other Fieles Difuntos activities such as “Legends of Yucatan and Altar Exhibit”, which will take place this Monday 31st, at the Casa de la Cultura, starting at 7:00 pm.

This activity was attended by the honorary president of the Municipal DIF, Alma Rosa Gutiérrez; councilwoman Claudette Gamboa Rassam; the director of markets and entrepreneurship, Karenina Sánchez; the director of Tourism, Luis Barroso; and the representative of the exhibitors, Elidé Sosa.

The bakeries and establishments that participated were Pasos, Chikitin, San José, La Reina, El Bollito de Dios, La Familia, La Perlita, León, El Cocal, María Elide, Ceci, Jordan, Luz de Lupita, Tere Sut, Maro Postres, Postres Eliza, Repostería Abi, El Elefantito Blanco, Armonía Cookies, Sweet House and Pasteles Ceci Medina.

