The Festival of the Souls has generated an increase in terms of international tourism for Merida

Merida’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, Jose Luis Martinez Semerena, highlighted that the days of the Festival de las Animas and the commemoration of Hanal Pixan have generated an increase in international tourism in the city and have even received requests from various agencies and operators from Asia and Europe to bring groups of travelers to see these traditional local festivities.

The City Hall inaugurated the Monumental Altar of Souls, in the Plaza Grande, part of the festivities of the coming days where different offerings and tributes to the faithful departed are offered.

“For about four months we have been receiving requests from different travel agencies and operators from Europe and Asia, specifically, to know the line-up that will be held at the Festival de las Ánimas, they have groups that are interested in cultural tourism, who come with cameras and video recorders,” he said.

“For us, it is very important, because we not only show the traditions but at the end of the day, we also project what we believe happens after death with the Hanal Pixán,” he added.

Martínez Semerena revealed that normally the tourism arriving in Mérida is 90 percent national and the remaining 10 percent international, but for these dates foreigners usually increase by 15 or 20 percent.

“The economic revenue is very important because generally, they don’t travel for just one or two days, but for a week or more. Yes, there is a notable growth when we have this festival that preserves our traditions, as well as the case of the Noche Blanca, which is an attraction for the national tour,” he said.

“After September we have events such as Merida Restaurant Week to stimulate the economy, when October arrives there is a drop, and then it takes off in November and December, which is the best time, but thanks to the weekend of the Paseo de las Animas and the Mucbipollo Festival, occupancy goes from 50 to 60 or 70%, that difference is fundamental and it is due to these festivities,” he added.

The official announced that from the Asian market countries like Japan, Korea and China, as well as Germany and Spain in Europe, have shown great interest in learning about the Hanal Pixán commemoration that distinguishes and characterizes the Yucatecans.

