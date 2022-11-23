The best Thanksgiving episodes of your favorite TV shows

  • Merida

    By on November 23, 2022

    Who else loves watching some holiday specials to get into the thanksgiving mood before having dinner?

    Here in The Yucatan Times, we love nothing more but to watch the perfect episode from our favorite show before tasting that amazing dish grandma just prepared, here is our top 5 episodes from 4 different shows and yes, we are a Friends fan!

    1. Friends
      • Season 5, Episode 8, “The One with all the Thanksgivings”
        • An episode filled with flashbacks of the worsts Thanksgiving dinners. It’s Thanksgiving and after Monica’s big turkey dinner, Ross complains that his divorce and eviction mean he is having the worst holiday ever. Of course, this prompts the gang to reminisce about their former terrible Thanksgiving experiences.
    2. Boy Meets World
      • Season 4, Episode 10, “Turkey Day”
        • After Cory and Shawn win a turkey and stuffing for donating the most food cans, they decide to split it by having their families celebrate Thanksgiving together.
    3. Modern Family
      • Season 6, Episode 8, “Three Turkeys”
        • Phil and Luke oversee prepping the turkey for the main dish. Claire (who is ready for disaster) supplies a secret back-up turkey while Jay and Gloria decide to serve up a cozy Thanksgiving of their own after their vacation away gets canceled. Of course, nothing goes according to the plan.
    4. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
      • Season 1, Episode 12, “Talking Turkey”
        • It’s Thanksgiving and Will’s mom, Viola, is in town for a visit. Aunt Viv then tasks Carlton, Will, Hilary and Ashley with preparing their Thanksgiving feast, we bet you already know how it ends.
    5. Friends (just because it’s too good!)
      • Season 8, Episode 9, “The One with the Rumor”
        • Brad Pitt joins the cast for this Holiday Special, we bet you remember the “I Hate Rachel Green” Club, where some rumors were spread back in high school.

