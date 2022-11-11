The 41st Street green tunnel: Mérida citizens transforming the public spaces

Citizen planted endemic trees to reduce flooding and heat in downtown Merida, known as the tunnel of 41st street.

(La Verdad Noticias).- Most of the initiatives that last after generation in the big cities, come from proposals of the same citizens who are the ones that mainly identify the needs that require the intervention of social aspect for each city.

This is the case of José Miguel Rosado Pat, an ordinary citizen of the city of Mérida, who with the intention of transforming and solving a problem that he lived in 41st Street between 52 and 54 of the Yucatan capital, found a way to reduce the effects of the rains and heat that are very recurrent in the city.

“Merida should be a city designed for pedestrians and lately it is being designed for vehicles, we have to rethink in that sense and modify the public infrastructure schemes that allow and are more accessible, generous and kind to the pedestrian and not only for vehicles,” he said.

Convinced that the only way to diminish the effects of climate change is to give back a little of the life that was taken from them, four years ago he planted four balché trees in front of his house, which today have become the tunnel of 41.

He commented that, although at the beginning it caused different opinions among the neighbors, later they understood that it was a social initiative that gave life to this street, part of the center of the capital of Yucatan.

He explained that the way they were planted does not run the risk of damaging the pavement and sidewalks, because they are endemic and it is a mechanism for them to be planted correctly, this has helped to reduce flooding in this area and something that makes us feel very happy.

“Now that the trees are quite grown but are undoubtedly young, it generates a space of freshness and is even taken as a perfect space for drivers looking to park in a shady place or for the same workers who work nearby and find under the balché trees on 41st Street and 54th Street a perfect space to eat or just take a break,” he added.

Finally, he called on citizens to be part of making a difference in their neighborhoods and “don’t wait for changes to come from the government, we are the change to have the society we want”, he concluded.

