The 36th Annual International Book Fair kicks off in Guadalajara, Mexico

The 36th edition of the most important publishing gathering in Ibero-America, the Guadalajara International Book Fair, (better known as ‘the FIL’ from its Spanish name: Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara), will fully resume face-to-face activities at Expo Guadalajara, November 26 through December 4, 2022.

Created 36 years ago by the University of Guadalajara, the Feria Internacional del Libro is also an amazing cultural festival aimed at professionals and the general public alike, a characteristic that sets it apart from other book fairs around the globe.

For this year’s edition, FIL’s program will include more than 3,000 activities, featuring the participation of 600 authors from around the globe and academic discussions of the most relevant current events and literary activities for both children and adults.

For nine days, the book industry makes Guadalajara its beating heart; people willingly stand in long lines to listen to their favorite authors; and the whole city is filled with the music, arts, cinema and theater from the featured Guest of Honor, which this year is the city of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, a neighboring emirate to Dubai and the cultural capital of the UAE.

Among other countries and regions around the world with a literary presence at the fair will be several countries inLatin America, as well as Israel, Norway, Italy, Quebec, Catalonia and Galicia.

The over 43,000 square meters that houses the FIL will include space for Braille and inclusive books, a Children’s Corner, a Comic Book Zone and an Electronic Book Area. Visitors will find more than 400,000 books in 18 languages, among them Tzotzil, Zapoteco, Náhuatl and Maya.

The FIL will also present a number of author awards and tributes – including the 2022 FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages, to be awarded to Romanian storyteller and poet Mircea Cartarescu, and the prestigious Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz award, which will go to Mexican writer Daniela Tarazona.

To learn more about the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair, visit the official website.







