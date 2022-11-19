Taste delicious taquitos of all kinds at Merida’s Taco Festival

The third edition of the already popular event “Tacocardia, Festival del Taco” will be held in Mérida next Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, tentatively in the parking lot of the Animaya Zoo in Ciudad Caucel.

This year the event was planned to be held in Motul, but for various reasons, the organizers had to hold it again in Mérida, in a new venue that is yet to be confirmed, but they said it could be the parking lot of the Animaya Zoo in Ciudad Caucel.

During the event, businesses from different areas will be selling their wares, including taquerias, which will offer more than 50 varieties of tacos, but there will also be other products such as desserts and handmade drinks.

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and this year an application will be available for attendees to see what each of the entrepreneurs participating in the Festival has to offer and also to make digital payments.

Motul cancels

As will be remembered, the event was held for the first time in 2020 at the Museo de los Ferrocarriles de Mérida, and this year they wanted to hold it in Motul, but this same Tuesday the City Hall of that municipality notified the organizers that it could not be held in the municipality.

At a press conference, the director of Yucatán Foodie and organizer of the Festival, Alberto Lavalle, explained that in view of the refusal they were given in Motul, they are now restructuring the event to hold it in Mérida, hoping that many diners will come for their taquitos.

For more information you can visit the Facebook page/Yucatán Foodie & Travel.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments