Street closed due to CFE pole about to collapse in Merida

Due to the danger posed by a pole about to collapse in the Mulsay subdivision, neighbors in the western part of Merida decided to block Circuito Colonias Avenue, at the intersection of streets 67A and 67B.

According to neighbors, last Saturday night a driver lost control of his compact car and crashed into the pole belonging to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Police officers, paramedics and a tow truck were on the scene and were in charge of removing the vehicle, which was left practically unusable in front of the house number 597. However, CFE personnel never showed up to assess the condition of the structure.

The collided pole showed a detachment from its foundation and therefore the twisted steel inside was exposed. As a result, the concrete structure was practically hanging by the power, telephone and internet cables, putting at risk the inhabitants, those passing through the area and CFE customers, who could be left without power in the event of a collapse.

The inhabitants of Mulsay reported the situation to the 071 number of the Mexican company, but they were only given a folio number and were assured that the report would be attended to within 72 hours.

No response to pole replacement

As of Monday morning, the situation had not been remedied and for this reason the neighbors decided to block the street, which is part of one of the main thoroughfares in the west of the city.

With stones, sticks, ropes, reflective objects and even a mattress, the residents of Mulsay blocked the road, where they also placed a sign to request the presence of CFE personnel to expedite the installation of a new pole.

Once again, members of the Yucatan Public Safety Secretariat (SSP) went to the intersection and took note of the situation and recommended that the neighbors reopen the road, although the latter insisted on requesting the presence of CFE personnel.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments