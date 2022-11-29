Sterilization campaigns for dogs and cats continue in Mérida

The Mérida City Hall, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, promotes the care of wildlife through responsible pet ownership, and for this reason the different canine and feline sterilization campaigns are continuing in the Municipality.

The Director of Health and Social Welfare, Idelfonso Machado Domínguez, informed that a sterilization campaign was carried out in the facilities of the Sustainable Development Unit (UDS), where more than 24 dogs and cats received this intervention at a low cost.

He explained that in the 11 sterilization campaigns carried out this year, a total of 404 animals were attended, while last year there were 4 campaigns. He also added that these interventions are performed on a permanent basis and by appointment at the Municipal Veterinary Module in Colonia Chichen Itza in the east of the city.

For their part, the citizens considered that these campaigns carried out by the City Hall contribute to promote a culture of care for pets.

Zuleyka Canto went to the Unit’s facilities to perform this process on her Chihuahuas “Mía” and “Siri” to make them aware of what it means to have a companion animal and to be able to give them an adequate quality of life and contribute to the wellbeing of the Municipality.

“There are already many animals on the street and we have to be responsible when sterilizing them to avoid the spread of diseases and, besides, this way we have a control of the canine population. I wish all owners were responsible,” she added.

Likewise, she acknowledged the good treatment provided at the veterinary modules when requesting an appointment, in the attention and during the operation of the animals, making it a friendly procedure for both owners and pets.

“It is wonderful, because unfortunately not everyone has the economic solvency to go to a private veterinarian, this is great, that part of the budget is allocated in this type of actions,” she said.

In the same vein, Cristina Ruz agreed, indicating that it is necessary to continue carrying out these campaigns, to provide the opportunity to raise the quality of life of pets.

“This kind of campaigns are very good, especially for those who have many animals. It is very important that we take care of our companions,” she said.

In addition to sterilizations, the veterinary modules also offer veterinary medical attention with or without medication at low cost (40 and 15 pesos respectively); deworming at low cost (35 pesos), and minor treatments without anesthesia (25 pesos).

Finally, the Dirección de Salud y Bienestar Social also works in coordination with the Secretaría de Salud de Yucatán in carrying out campaigns to promote rabies vaccinations.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments