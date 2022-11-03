SSP Yucatan keeps fire at the José Peón Contreras Theater under control

A great mobilization was seen this Tuesday afternoon, after a fire broke out in the legendary José Peón Contreras theater, located on 60th Street between 57th and 59th in the city of Mérida.

(La Verdad Noticias).- The first unofficial versions indicate that a short circuit had occurred inside this place, which has been a witness of culture and art, as a cradle of talent in the Yucatan capital.

The column of smoke detached from the loom, the upper part of the stage, where the curtains are raised and the lighting is located, due to a possible short circuit; so far authorities do not report any injuries.

Elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) in coordination with the Municipal Police have arrived at the site and deployed a security and traffic operation in the adjacent streets of the Centro Histórico.

Likewise, the Fire Department took control of the situation and entered the place to put an end to the flames that were consuming the interior of the theater, as well as ambulances from the SSP.

The images that have been captured, could alert in the distance of such fire that with the smoke covered the sky of this area of the city.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments