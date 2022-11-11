SSP will mobilize 4 thousand police officers for the operation in Yucatan during Buen Fin 2022

With 9 days to go before the Buen Fin begins, the state’s security forces -supported by the National Guard and the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco)- announced a joint operation to protect consumers and merchants during the four days of sales.

(Por Esto!).- The intention of the operation, which will be carried out from Friday, November 18 to Monday, November 21, during the “bridge” for the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, is to reaffirm Yucatán as a safe state, which will motivate families to go out and shop with peace of mind.

Rafael Chaires Cuevas, Undersecretary of Public Security (SSP), informed that all the agents of the corporation, some four thousand in the State, will be working in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, the Investigation Police and the municipal agents of the 106 municipalities.

The police work does not only involve surveillance, but also to speed up traffic and avoid road incidents due to the high number of people in commercial areas. “We will work to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the main roads, in addition to operations in the different plazas and shopping malls, and any other type of store that has a large number of people, so that everyone feels safe”, he said.

He also urged people to report any problem or suspicious situation to 911; “with the report, the C5i will follow up and mobilize units to the point of conflict,” Chaires Cuevas explained.

Martha Velázquez Castro, head of the office of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) in Yucatán, said that there will be continuous vigilance with visits to commercial plazas and inspections of businesses to guarantee fair prices and respect for promotions. “We are ready to shield the population,” said the delegate, while her agency will offer guidance and advice.

“In advance we have conducted surveillance visits to hotels, restaurants, convenience stores, department stores and shopping malls, and on the days of the Buen Fin we will implement mobile verification brigades, which will travel to the sites with the greatest influx of shoppers,” she explained.

In this way, any complaint or nonconformity will be attended, as Profeco personnel will go immediately to conciliate, it was assured. “There will be attention modules in three plazas: Altabrisa, Las Américas and Gran Plaza”, he commented.

In turn, the National Guard inspector, Héctor Marcial Santiago Cruz, pointed out that they will support the municipal and state governments in the tours and will patrol the four days of the program. Finally, the municipality will provide 272 elements and will allocate 22 cars and 13 vans for the operation.

The event was held at the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) Mérida, whose president, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, pointed out that 13 thousand businesses have already registered for the weekend, three thousand more than last year’s total.

“We are one week away from the closing of registrations and the intention is to reach 15 thousand,” said the leader. “With the sum of efforts and coordination between businessmen and authorities, we will manage to have the best Buen Fin of all editions.”

TYT Newsroom







