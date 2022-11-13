Sotuta will have its first Mural Festival featuring local, national, and international talent

For the first time, a festival of murals is being presented in the town of Sotuta, Yucatan; under the name Mur-Muros. It is an initiative of Yucatecan artist Miguel Pech and will include the work of nine artists -eight national and one international, from Belize- who will depict the biodiversity of Yucatán on the walls of the municipality from November 19 to 25.

“The inauguration of the murals will take place on November 25, with a tour in which each artist will be able to talk about his or her mural: one Yucatecan, one from Belize, four from Michoacán, two from Monterrey, and one more from Guanajuato,” stated Paula Rechtman Bulajich, cultural manager and head of the project.

The idea, she continued, was born from Maestro Miguel Pech, who in the last two years has been invited to several national festivals and has been interested in the way the murals interact in each community where these are painted.

“To enhance and make the practice of muralism and also to get involved with the community, Incentivize young people to engage in art and thus leave a legacy. He had the idea of doing it in Sotuta, his original town, and I supported him with the management,” he said.

This edition of Mur-Muros, said Paula Rechtman, will be the first of many because in the future they intend to invite different artists to leave a mural in the municipality of Sotuta, where each muralist’s work will be open to the young people of the community, inviting them to get involved in the process.

To carry out the festival, the organization did not receive financial support from the municipality. Congresswoman Fabiola Loeza offered them support, as well as other local restaurants and stores that support them with food and materials. Practically, she said, it is a self-managed project, that operates without any aid from the government.

The first Sotuta Mural Festival will take place on November 25 at 5 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura Maya Nachi Cocom. For more information, please visit Boon Art‘s social networks.

