Solidaridad Municipal government guarantees security to the Korean community

The government of President Lili Campos reiterated its backing and support to the Korean community, through the Department of Public Safety and Municipal Transit, to guarantee the safety and attention of those who live here or visit this tourist destination.

(Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo).- According to the press release, the head of the Secretariat, Raul Tassinari, met with members of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Mexico, headed by Mr. Jang Lee, Minister and Consul General, in order to strengthen ties of friendship and communication, as well as to inform them of the security actions aimed at tourism.

On behalf of President Lili Campos, Mr. Tassinari thanked them for their visit, their willingness and interest in maintaining a cordial relationship with Solidaridad, as well as establishing channels of communication.

The Minister and Consul General Jang Lee underlined the importance of security actions in Playa del Carmen and, in view of the increase of tourists coming from that country, the need to provide guidance and support to their compatriots in case they need it.

The meeting took place at the facilities of Public Security and Municipal Transit, with the presence of operational commanders, who addressed issues of surveillance, prevention, and proximity, mainly of the Tourist Police, in addition to showing the operational work throughout the municipality, as well as the coordination between the federation, state, and municipality.

TYT Newsroom







