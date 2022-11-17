Senior citizen missing for 11 days in Tunkás, Yucatán

The search continues for Nemesio Can Castillo, a resident of the municipality of Tunkás, who has been missing for several days, apparently in the forests surrounding this site.

Mrs. Karla Mukul Can, niece of the missing person, has not found any sign of “Nito”, as the 78 year old is known, who has left his home in an unknown direction and has not been found.

“We went with the people who supported us into the bush and we found nothing of him. We are going to keep looking for him, as many times as my husband comes, we are going to keep looking for my uncle. Well, it is as I say, he is my uncle, he is a person, he must appear”, she said.

The search was joined by residents of Tunkás, as well as membes of the State Police. They searched the perimeter for several days of this community without finding the man. even with the support of drones, to locate the missing person.

The family notified the State Attorney General’s Office, so the disappearance has already been reported to nearby communities, as there is a possibility that don Nemesio has been taken by someone to a nearby town, as he has done so on other occasions.

Jorge Kuh Méndez, mayor of Tunkás, said that from the first day that the elderly man was reported missing, an operation was implemented with the support of the municipal police and Civil Protection, which is being maintained.

However, he acknowledged that people have also been asked to report any indication of a body in order to find the person.

“There must be foul odor, because it has been 11 days since Don Nito went missing, but so far nothing. We have searched several places where the man would have gone out and believe me, we have searched the area and so far, nothing,” he said.

The family of the missing man insists that they will continue searching until they find him.

TYT Newsroom







