Russian Olympic sisters Diana and Arina Averina to visit Yucatan as part of an international gymnastics event

As part of the VI International Meeting for Champions 2022, this November 18, a Rhythmic Gymnastics Gala Night will be held at the “Socorro Cerón Herrera” Multigymnasium of the “Kukulcán” Sports Complex, where the special guests will be the Russian twins Diana and Arina Averina, who saw action at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
It is worth mentioning that the International Meeting will take place from the 15th to the 18th of this month, with the presence of some 350 gymnasts from Venezuela, Costa Rica, Peru, United States, Canada, Cuba, Ireland, Guatemala, Bolivia and Mexico.
The event is organized by the Heymo club of the sisters Heidy and Mónica Ortega Rosado, whose gym has 30 years of experience training great exponents of the specialty, with great sports and social projects.
The announcement was made by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of the Yucatan Sports Institute (IDEY), accompanied by Effy Lugo Sánchez, president of the entity’s Gymnastics Association; as well as Miguel Navarro Ramírez, director of High Performance.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chinese plagiarism and piracy on AliExpress puts Mexican designers at risk
Internet sales business, whether of food,.
-
Oaxacan indigenous rapper triumphs in the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Mare Advertencia Lirika, an activist from.
-
Street closed due to CFE pole about to collapse in Merida
Due to the danger posed by.
-
Filux 2022 to come to Merida, Valladolid and Tekax
For the first time the International.
-
Beer: the favorite beverage of all Yucatán
The pandemic has been the most.
-
Henry Martín becomes the first Yucatecan ever to play in a FIFA World Cup
Aguilas del América striker Henry Martín.
-
10 injured in Merida’s Minibus accident
10 passengers were injured after a.
-
90 illegal Cuban immigrants land over 3-day span in the Florida Keys
Sunbathers on a popular Florida Keys.
-
Encouraging reading habits and healthy coexistence in Playa del Carmen
The government headed by Lili Campos.
-
Yucatecan companies seek to encourage exports to Cuba
Fifty Yucatecan companies will seek to.
Leave a Comment