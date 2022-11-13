Russian Olympic sisters Diana and Arina Averina to visit Yucatan as part of an international gymnastics event

As part of the VI International Meeting for Champions 2022, this November 18, a Rhythmic Gymnastics Gala Night will be held at the “Socorro Cerón Herrera” Multigymnasium of the “Kukulcán” Sports Complex, where the special guests will be the Russian twins Diana and Arina Averina, who saw action at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It is worth mentioning that the International Meeting will take place from the 15th to the 18th of this month, with the presence of some 350 gymnasts from Venezuela, Costa Rica, Peru, United States, Canada, Cuba, Ireland, Guatemala, Bolivia and Mexico.

The event is organized by the Heymo club of the sisters Heidy and Mónica Ortega Rosado, whose gym has 30 years of experience training great exponents of the specialty, with great sports and social projects.

The announcement was made by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of the Yucatan Sports Institute (IDEY), accompanied by Effy Lugo Sánchez, president of the entity’s Gymnastics Association; as well as Miguel Navarro Ramírez, director of High Performance.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments