Rainstorm shakes the catwalks of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Merida

Last Friday, November 25, the Avatar and Cancino Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Merida catwalks were affected by heavy rains in Merida.

Casa Faller was the venue for the long-awaited night, where Mexican fashion designer Francisco Cancino would present his 007 vertebrae collection, and the Disney group along with Mercedes Benz Fashion Week would introduce the winners of a mini-collection designing contest for “Avatar the way of water”.

The appointment was at 5:30 in the afternoon, and not long after some guests arrived, the storm started. The catwalk, registration, bar, and backstage area were soaked after the heavy downpour. It was at this point that guests, staff, and models were trapped indoors.

It looked like the event would be postponed as the rain continued for at least 20 minutes and left all the sound and light equipment wet. After the rain the guests were able to move back to the bar and backstage area, where they would wait for a long time while the team managed to dry everything.

The event was delayed but managed to proceed. The pond was filled with models with blue colors and voluminous figures, cutouts and even Christmas lights on one of them. Avatar was an event of contemporary movements and elongated silhouettes.

Afterwards, Cancino’s runway show took place, where we could appreciate earth colors, whites and soft silhouettes, wide and fresh. There were also extravagant flora headdresses and calm music that transported us to Cancino’s world.

Undoubtedly an unforgettable event after the rain.

TYT Newsroom







