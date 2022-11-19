Race to raise awareness and prevent violence against women

As part of the commemoration of the day, next Saturday, November 26, the first “Race for the Elimination of Violence against Women” will take place in the state capital, organized by the Merida City Hall, through the Municipal Institute for Women (IMM) and the Technical Secretariat of Sports, which aims to reflect and take action on how we can contribute individually and collectively to reduce this problem.

Fabiola García Magaña, Director of the IMM, and the Secretary of Sports, Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, announced the details of this competition, which is part of the campaign “Let’s build a world free of violence”, with the objective of making visible and preventing the different manifestations of violence in our environment.

García Magaña recalled that the campaign has the participation of female doctors, academics and professionals who are members of the Municipal Collaboration Council for Women and who joined to represent the different types of violence, such as María Eugenia Marín Vázquez (labor), Emmy Puerto (digital), Gina Villagómez Valdés (vicarious) and Nancy Walker Olvera (symbolic).

In addition to the activities already developed during these two weeks, the Violet Brigade and the Forum for the elimination of violence against women are scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, in the center of the city, starting at 9:00 am.

On Saturday, November 26, the commemorative race will be held on Paseo de Montejo, starting at 6:30 am; and “Mini Fairs” for a life free of violence will also be organized from November 28 to 30, in police stations such as Caucel, Petac and Temozón Norte.

The fair will include a distance of 5 kilometers in both genders, free category, as well as a 3k walk for people of all ages. Pets can also be part of the walk.

Registration is open and free of charge at www.khronometraje.com, until the day before the event. Medals and awards will be given to the first three places in both men’s and women’s categories.

The presentation was also attended by authorities such as Jorge Cabrera Dorantes, head of the Administration Department of the Women’s Institute; Reyna Contreras Canto, head of the Department of Development of Women in Communities with a Gender Perspective; Felipe Solís Mier y Terán, manager of Special Projects PACS Corporate Affairs; as well as Rita Bacab López, Yucatecan marathon runner.

