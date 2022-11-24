Qatar 2022. FIFA opens proceedings against Mexico for fans’ discriminatory chanting

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association for chanting by Mexican fans during their World Cup opener in Qatar against Poland.
Why did FIFA open a case against Mexico?
The procedure has been opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which refers to discrimination.
According to Record, around the 26th minute after the Polish goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, got ready to take his goal kick clearance, a small section of the crowd threatened to make the famous shout; however, it was an even smaller section that actually completed the action.
However, the investigation is because the Mexican fans organized a chant towards the Poles, which FIFA is interpreting as homophobic, since during a period of the match the following was heard: “Anyone who does not jump is a Polish faggot”.
This would be the second case opened by the Disciplinary Committee, after the one against Ecuador for the same reason during the opening match between the Conmebol team and the host Qataris.
Fine for discriminatory chanting at Qatar 2022
So far, FIFA has not given a final verdict on the possible consequences towards those responsible for this type of actions.
“In the event that discriminatory incidents occur during the FIFA World Cup, FIFA will deal with them based on the Disciplinary Code and in line with its zero tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination,” the organization responded, leaving still in doubt what the reprisals will be both for the fans, as well as for the national team itself.
Mexico earned a 0-0 draw in its World Cup debut against Poland, after Memo Ochoa saved a penalty kick from striker Robert Lewandowski.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
López Obrador declared that the “4T” will have a long life
On Wednesday, November 23, Andrés Manuel.
-
Mexicans and Argentinians clash in Doha previous to Saturday’s match (Watch Video)
On Saturday, November 26th, the match.
-
Company that caused explosion in Uman is shut down
Municipal authorities of Umán accompanied by.
-
Mexican immigrants celebrate Thanksgiving in a special way in Chicago
Dance Group Aims to Celebrate Ancient.
-
American sports fishing company expelled from Brazil’s indigenous land
Federal courts in Brazil have ordered.
-
96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City
Thanksgiving is here and there is.
-
AMLO celebrates Mexican Navy Day in Colima
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the commemoration.
-
Merida hosts its first WTA World Tour event
A new history in women’s tennis.
-
Disney Magic Cruise arrives for the first time in Progreso, Yucatán: more dates to come
Yucatan receives the arrival of tourists.
-
Outbreak of AH5N1 avian flu detected in Yucatan farm
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural.
Leave a Comment