Putin wants to connect Zaporizhzhia Ukrainian nuclear plant to Russian grid

Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was operating on back-up diesel generators on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company said.
Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian grid had been damaged in Wednesday’s shelling, and that Moscow wanted to connect the plant to the Russian grid.
The facility in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest, has 15 days’ worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said.
Although the six reactors are shut down, they still need a constant supply of electricity to keep the nuclear fuel inside cool and prevent disaster.
“Yesterday … the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s (nuclear power plant’s) last two high-voltage lines connecting it to Ukrainian power system were damaged. At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were switched on,” it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
“In the near future, they (Russia) will try to repair and connect the communication lines of the ZNPP in the direction of temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas,” said Energoatom, whose staff still operate the plant despite its occupation by Russian forces.
Russia did not immediately comment on the situation at the plant.
The facility, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since it was occupied by Russian forces soon after the war began.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site that has damaged buildings and threatened a nuclear accident. The U.N. nuclear watchdog is pushing for a protection zone to be set up to prevent further shelling.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Xmatkuil’s Fair, how the emblematic tradition was born
November is a highly anticipated month.
-
Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on.
-
How safe it is to travel to Mexico these days?
Some countries are always safe, or.
-
Yucatán’s “Take care of your heart” program to be replicated at a national level
At the National Meeting on Cardiometabolic.
-
More than 30 thousand people visited cemeteries in Mérida during the Days of the Dead
The Mérida City Council, headed by.
-
INAH must answer for irregularities with street vendors in Chichen Itza
Luis Ojeda, general secretary of the.
-
Putin threatens Norway with “Final Destruction”
Russia announced on Wednesday, November 2nd, that.
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the California coast
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of.
-
Same-sex Marriage Now Legal in All of Mexico
The measure to amend the state’s.
-
Adán Augusto insists that there is a complaint in Hague against Felipe Calderón: “Justice will not take long” he said
g Felipe Calderón, former president of.
Leave a Comment