  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink

    • Pumpkin Spice Latte perfect for the Thanksgiving holidays

    By on November 23, 2022
    anonymous woman with coffee near pumpkins
    Photo by Melike Benli on Pexels.com

    It’s pumpkin season and here in The Yucatan Times we love nothing more than a warm sweet pumpkin spice latte, perfect for cold autumn and winter. With ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin flavours, it’s a real treat!

    (BBC Goodfood).-

    Ingredients

    • 2 tsp pumpkin purée
    • pinch of ground cinnamon, plus extra to serve (or use pumpkin spice)
    • pinch of ground ginger 
    • pinch of ground nutmeg
    • 30ml  espresso or strong coffee
    • 250ml  milk (any will work)

    Method

    • STEP 1
      • Put the pumpkin purée in a large heatproof glass or mug. Stir in the spices and espresso or strong coffee.
    • STEP 2
      • Heat the milk in a saucepan over a low heat until steaming and frothy. Pour into the glass or mug, and spoon over any froth. Stir to combine, then dust with more cinnamon or some pumpkin spice before serving.

    TYT Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment