Protests resume at the U.S. Consulate in Merida

Retired workers of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) residing in Yucatán keep their sit-in in front of the U.S. Consulate, on 60th Street in Mérida, because so far the federal government has not met their demands for better medical services and delivery of medicines.

(Diario de Yucatán).- The sit-in of the retired oil workers will complete 40 days of protests without the federal authority, Pemex, or the oil union to which they belong, resolving their demands, which is the full compliance with clause 89 of the collective work contract, which is the provision of integrated medical services.

Servio Rosado Aparicio, who is leading the protests, has denounced every day of the protest that the medical service they receive is minimal and limited, which is in breach of the collective bargaining agreement.

He reported that on Thursday he traveled to Mexico City for a medical consultation. During his stay in Mexico City, he did not arrange any interview with any federal official who could resolve the matter because he is always ignored.

Those who have already offered to listen to the retirees’ demands are the super delegate Joaquín Díaz Mena and the senator of Morena, Verónica Camino Farjat, but they have not set a day, time, or place.

Don Servio Rosado informed that on Tuesday November 1st and Wednesday November 2nd they will suspend their sit-in in observance of All Souls’ Day.

