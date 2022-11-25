President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro on official visit to Mexico

At the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador received this Friday at 9:27 a.m. his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro Urrego, who has been on an official visit to Mexico since last Thursday. This is the third visit the Mexican president has received in the last three consecutive days, since last Wednesday he was visited in the Historic Center by the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, while on Thursday by the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

Petro entered through one of the main doors of the National Palace, where a group of people were waiting for him chanting slogans such as “You can see, you can feel, Petro is present”, and “Gustavo, brother, you are already Mexican”.

López Obrador received him on the other side of the door to immediately lead him to the Palace’s Patio de Honor, where he offered a brief reception ceremony for his visit, without speeches, and in which the anthems of both countries were sung.

At the end of the ceremony, President López Obrador introduced Petro to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, and Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro. At this moment, both presidents are having breakfast at the National Palace. No message to the media is expected after the meeting.

It should be noted that López Obrador announced this morning that he will propose to Petro the holding of the Pacific Alliance Summit in Lima, Peru, which was to be held today in Mexico, but which was cancelled by the Mexican President.

The reason for the cancellation was that the Peruvian Congress prevented the president of his nation, Pedro Castillo, from traveling to Mexico to receive the pro tempore presidency of the Alliance.

For his part, Petro said that he will propose to his Mexican counterpart that they convene a high-level meeting in Latin America to analyze a change in drug policy.

