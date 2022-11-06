Playa del Carmen will host the “7th Real Estate Forum; a gateway to the future”.

With “The 7th Real Estate Forum; A portal to the future”, the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI) Playa del Carmen chapter hopes to achieve the training of real estate salespeople, since in the whole state the 276 that are legally registered represent less than 10 percent of the total number of people who provide services in Quintana Roo.

(Por Esto!).- This was announced by Executive Vice President, Jaime Gonzalez, at a press conference, who added that this Forum will bring together real estate industry experts and the best of the real estate scene that defines and promotes exponential growth and successful investment.

“The 7th AMPI Playa del Carmen Real Estate Forum: A Gateway to the Future”, will be held on November 17th from 08:30 a.m. to 08:30 p.m., aimed at real estate agents and those who wish to enter this profession, also highlighting that this forum will have 10 hours of training before the Secretariat of Sustainable Urban Territorial Development (Sedetus).

He added that the registration of agents working in the real estate sector must be carried out because it is important to have this registration and endorsement for all those people who want to work in this sector, however, he explained that there are certain problems for the real estate registration to be carried out and that it requires many parts, such as government administrations with private initiative, together with investors who are aligned in the same values.

“It is also being achieved, it is a very new law, which also requires constant polishing and needs to be watched very closely to make it work and in AMPI is to ensure that the people who are dedicated to real estate are professionalized,” he said.

Jaime González mentioned that the second point is to encourage private investment in the state, specifically in the Riviera Maya, which is where AMPI affiliates work. He pointed out that this type of Forum is also devised to create jobs in a formal manner.

“In the event there are problems that are intended to be solved, one is that we have more than 600 projects in the state that have to be marketed in a responsible manner, because many projects are being marketed, but in a very unprofessional manner,” he said.

During his speech, he stressed that this forum will make a difference and attract a great real estate investment, as the agenda and speakers will be an ideal platform for visionaries, entrepreneurs, and national and international investors.

“Get ready to listen to one of the 100 most powerful women in Mexico; receive advice from a business, brand and professional booster; learn from a benchmark in the Fintech sector; learn the story of the founder of the first platform focused on real estate; and discover the point of view of an architect of international stature,” he said.

