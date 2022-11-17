Planning a Disney vacation? Get ready, ticket prices at most parks are going up

The world’s most popular theme park destination is going to require a bigger budget starting next month.

Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday, November 15th, that single-day ticket prices at most parks are going up and will vary depending on which of the four parks you’re visiting. Currently, admission is based on demand and runs from $109 to $159, which has been set since 2019. Prices have not previously been park-specific.

At the most popular park, Magic Kingdom, visiting at the least expensive time will cost $124 a day; the priciest ticket will cost $189. Prices will only hit that peak for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s, when the park often reaches capacity.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which includes popular Star Wars-themed attractions, will cost between $124 and $179 to enter. The price range for Epcot will be $114 to $179. Only Animal Kingdom keeps the current price range of $109 to $159.

The new system will take away one headache for visitors: Buying a one-day ticket for one park will no longer require them to make a separate reservation.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” Disney said in a statement. “We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years.”

Because the new pricing system doesn’t go into effect until Dec. 8, visitors can still buy tickets for next year under the current prices. Disney is listing tickets for sale through Dec. 31 of next year.

Other prices will increase as well: Most annual passes will be more expensive, though new sales on most of them remain paused. The Disney Incredi-Pass, which was previously open to any guest and does not block out any dates, will increase from $1,299 to $1,399. Some lower-priced passes, which were available to a more limited group of people, increased from $899 to $969 and $699 to $749. The price of the least-expensive, most-restrictive pass for Florida residents remained unchanged at $399; that’s the only annual pass still available to purchase. Disney did not say when new passes would be available for purchase again.







